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The Cozy Illinois Deli With Italian Beef Sandwiches So Good They’re Practically Famous
By Cole Evans,12 days ago
Some sandwiches are good, some are great, and then there’s the Italian beef at Luke’s Italian Beef in Chicago, which exists in a category that doesn’t have a name yet. This place on South Wabash Avenue in the Loop has been quietly making one of the most satisfying sandwiches in the entire state of Illinois, and it’s about time more people knew about it.
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