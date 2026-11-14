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Huskies take tough 0-4 loss to UMD
By Thank You Underwriters next prev,12 days ago
On November 13, 2026, the St. Cloud State Huskies (3-5-1) took on the UMD Bulldogs (7-3-2) Early on in period 1, both teams would struggle to maintain possession of the puck. The physicality of both teams was on absolute display, especially for St. Cloud State; this tactic would end up costing them their first goal. However, after being notched for a penalty, the Bulldogs entered the power play and were extremely aggressive.