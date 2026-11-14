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Highlights, recap: Lakeland stuns No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas in overtime to kick off inaugural Florida Open Division playoffs
By Nick Pecoraro,12 days ago
Florida's Open Division high school football playoffs started with a bang Friday night as unranked Lakeland took down national No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) 27-24 in overtime in a rematch of the last two Class 5A state championship games. Kyle Infante booted a 31-yard field goal to give...