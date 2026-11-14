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Football Recap: Tough Loss for Episcopal School of Jacksonville + How To Watch
By Team Reports,12 days ago
Episcopal School of Jacksonville and Maclay squared off in some playoff action on Friday, but Episcopal School of Jacksonville had to settle for second. They lost 45-21 to the Marauders. The defensive woes were uncharacteristic for the Eagles, who until this contest were averaging 11.25 points allowed. They have now allowed more points in their last two games than they did in their previous four.