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Football Recap: Tough Loss for Belding + How To Watch
By Team Reports,11 days ago
HOW TO WATCH: This game can be replayed on the NFHS Network, the official streaming partner of the MI High School State Assn. (MHSAA) & Belding High School. Watch Full Replay. It's hard to turn regular season success into postseason wins, a fact Belding can now relate to. They were dealt a 56-20 loss at the hands of the Lumen Christi Catholic Titans on Friday. The Black Knights' defeat put an end to their four-game winning streak.