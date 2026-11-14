undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Multiple explosions heard as gas station erupts in flames in Hinckley
11 days ago
Firefighters were battling a major fire that is believed to have started at a gas station in Hinckley on Friday evening. Slim's Service, a BP gas station and auto repair shop, located at 405 Old Highway 61 South, is believed to have been destroyed in a fire, with reports out of the east-central Minnesota town suggesting there was an explosion before the blaze.