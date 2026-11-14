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Football Recap: Steubenville Rolls to Its Fifth Straight Win + How To Watch
By Team Reports,12 days ago
HOW TO WATCH: This game can be replayed on the NFHS Network, the official streaming partner of the OH High School Athletic Assn. (OHSAA) & Dover High School. Watch Full Replay. It's playoff time, and Steubenville had no trouble coming through when it counted. They came out on top against the Dover Crimson Tornadoes by a score of 21-14 on Friday. The victory was nothing new for the Big Red as they're now sitting on five straight.