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Football Recap: Abby Kelley Foster Now 2-1 Since Losing 14 Straight + How To Watch
By Team Reports,12 days ago
After soaring to 34 points the game before, Abby Kelley Foster was a bit more limited in their matchup on Friday. They fell 20-8 to the Murdock Blue Devils. Abby Kelley Foster is now 2-6, having gone 2-1 since their 14-game losing streak ended. As for Murdock, they moved to 5-5 with that victory, which also ended their three-game losing streak.