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High school football: Landen Williams-Callis, Randle knocked out of Texas playoffs despite history-making performance
By Mitch Stephens,11 days ago
Landen Williams-Callis of Randle (Richmond, Texas) became just the 15th player in high school football history to rush for 10,000 career yards Friday night but couldn't save his team from playoff elimination. Despite getting 235 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries from Williams-Callis, Randle fell 28-24 to A&M Consolidated...