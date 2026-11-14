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Highlights, recap: Kingston Allen breaks Wisconsin rushing mark, leads Notre Dame Academy to third straight state title game
By Aaron Williams,12 days ago
Kingston Allen of Notre Dame Academy (Green Bay, Wis.) broke two state rushing records Friday night and led the Tritons back to the Division 2 championship game, running for 297 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-17 win over Union Grove. With his team trailing 17-0 at halftime, Allen came...
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