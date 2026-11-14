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Football Recap: Franklin Falls Short of Grosse Pointe South in the Playoffs + How To Watch
By Team Reports,11 days ago
HOW TO WATCH: This game can be replayed on the NFHS Network, the official streaming partner of the MI High School State Assn. (MHSAA) & Franklin High School. Watch Full Replay. Franklin and Grosse Pointe South squared off in some playoff action on Friday, but Franklin had to settle for second. They were dealt a 50-13 defeat at the hands of the Blue Devils. The Patriots' loss put an end to their six-game winning streak.