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Football Recap: Lee County Sets Scoring Season-High Against Northside + How To Watch
By Team Reports,12 days ago
It's playoff time, and Lee County had no trouble coming through when it counted. They never let the Northside Eagles get on the board and left with a 55-0 victory on Friday. The Trojans' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season. They allowed 111 points in week zero, and 27 in the six games since.
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