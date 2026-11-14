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MIAA D1 Playoffs: (1) St. John’s Prep 55, (9) Andover 26 – Prep rolls back into state semifinals
By Kevin Stone,12 days ago
By Mike Sidhly NEFJ Correspondent DANVERS - St. John’s Prep head coach Brian St. Pierre wasn’t shy when describing his team’s offensive output against Andover on Friday night. “We could’ve scored whatever we wanted to score tonight," St. Pierre said. "They were not going to stop us; they had no chance to stop us.” His words were proven true as SJP ran away, defeating Andover 55-26 in the MIAA Division...