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Rhode Island D1 Playoffs: (2) La Salle 40, (3) North Kingstown 22 – Rams romp into state title game
By Kevin Stone,12 days ago
By Charlie Adams NEFJ Correspondent PROVIDENCE - La Salle opened its season with a convincing win over North Kingstown on Sept. 4; the Rams repeated the result on Friday to punch their ticket to the state championship. After winning 34-7 in September, the No. 2 Rams’ offense one-upped themselves in a 40-22 victory over the No. 3 Skippers. “They got better, and hopefully we did too,” La Salle head coach...