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MIAA D3 Playoffs: (1) Mansfield 31, (8) Milton 0 – Hornets buzz into state semis thanks to stifling defense
By Kevin Stone,12 days ago
By Jared Keene NEFJ Correspondent MANSFIELD - Besides its lone loss and challenging schedule, there's another reason Mansfield sits atop the Division 3 rankings: its dominant defense. Before Friday night’s quarterfinal game against No. 8 Milton, the Hornets had allowed just 85 points in nine games, averaging just over 9.4 points per game. Mansfield’s offense has complemented its defense all season, which has made the Hornets a force to be...