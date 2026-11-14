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MIAA D2 Playoffs: (3) Billerica 47, (6) Peabody 29 – Indians ride fast start into semifinals
By Kevin Stone,12 days ago
By Michael Najarian NEFJ Correspondent BILLERICA — Just over eight minutes into the first quarter of an MIAA Division 2 quarterfinal, Billerica had already jumped ahead three scores, leading Peabody 19-0. According to head coach Shawn Theriault, that was exactly how they planned it. “We just jump teams,” said Theriault. “[It puts] a lot of pressure on them, it gives us a lot of momentum, and that’s how we’ve been...