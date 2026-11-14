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Southington 38, Maloney 14, – Blue Knights outscore Spartans 21-0 in second half
By Kevin Stone,12 days ago
Image courtesy of Denyel Alavarez By Rob Gullo NEFJ Correspondent MERIDEN — Down 14-7 to the Maloney Spartans midway through the second quarter, the Southington Blue Knights’ football team scored 31 unanswered points, including 10 in the last 4:31 of the second quarter to earn a big 38-14 road win Friday night. Running backs Ben Beaulieu and Nick Andrews scored the Blue Knights’ three touchdowns in the second half, outscoring...