undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MIAA D1 Playoffs: (5) Springfield Central 48, (4) Wachusett 32 – Golden Eagles soar past Mountaineers in quarterfinals
By Kevin Stone,12 days ago
By Dante Iafrate NEFJ Correspondent HOLDEN – Springfield Central got points from every phase of the game on Friday night, leading them to victory and ending Wachusett’s perfect season. The fifth-seeded Golden Eagles scored on a punt return, on the ground, and through the air in a 48-32 win over No. 4 Wachusett in the MIAA Division 1 quarterfinals at Wachusett Regional High School. Isaiah Rogers ran for three touchdowns,...
2