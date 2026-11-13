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Fresh Look: When Game Developers Give Players Something for Nothing
By John Breeden II,7 days ago
Hello everyone. It’s me, John Breeden, temporarily piloting Fresh Look. I’m honored to be filling in for columnist Neal Sayatovich this week, which gives me the opportunity to talk with you all about something that has been on my mind following two recent game reviews. Specifically, I’ve been thinking about how nice it is when developers give their players something new, something substantial and something that doesn’t cost them a dime. And I suspect that last one would get Neal’s seal of approval, as well as the adoration of many fellow gamers.