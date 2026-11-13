undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The government says it will close a beloved D.C. park Sunday. Will a judge step in?
10 days ago
Washington, D.C.'s most beloved parks could close indefinitely on Sunday unless a judge decides to intervene. East Potomac Park is home to the municipal golf course that President Trump wants to redevelop into what he calls a championship-level venue. But at a hearing today, administration lawyers argue that repairs are needed not only to the golf course but to the entire recreational area around it. NPR's Rachel Treisman watched the hearing and joins us now. Hey, Rachel.