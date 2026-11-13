undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Securing the Asia-Pacific digital battlespace: TechNet Indo-Pacific 2026
By Breaking Defense,10 days ago
As tensions rise across the Indo-Pacific, resilient networks, cyber defense and multinational information sharing are becoming increasingly critical to military readiness and deterrence. At AFCEA’s TechNet Indo-Pacific 2026, senior military leaders and defense experts outlined the challenges facing US and allied forces, from persistent electronic warfare threats on the Korean...