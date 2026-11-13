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SEHD Student Turns Running Frustration Into Startup With Potential Buyer Interest
By SEHD News,10 days ago
Ryan Bermudez founded RunClip, a patent-pending clip that holds a runner's shirt so they can run shirtless without carrying it, and six months after launching, the company has drawn interest from a potential buyer. Bermudez, a first-year Mental Health Counseling master's student at the University of Miami School of Education and Human Development (SEHD), has started conversations about a deal.