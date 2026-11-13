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New Work Fellowship to break ground on expanded kids’ wing, new student center
By New Work Fellowship,10 days ago
HOPKINSVILLE, KY – New Work Fellowship is excited to announce an upcoming groundbreaking ceremony celebrating a major expansion of its ministry facilities at its Hopkinsville campus. On Nov. 22, church leaders, members, families, and community partners will gather to officially break ground on an expanded Kids’ Wing and new Student Center.
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