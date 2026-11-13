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Apple TV 4K – first use of 4th gen, mine arrived today
By tfk the5krunner,9 days ago
My new Apple TV 4K 4th generation arrived today, and the first thing I checked was the Bluetooth sensor limit. Apple moved the box to Bluetooth 6, but I could still connect only two sensors, the same as on every earlier Apple TV 4K. In the past, that was a big deal for those who used Apple TV 4K for indoor sports training, but the Zwift Companion app and Wi-Fi trainers have since eased that.