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Men's College Basketball (11/13): Drake, Omaha earn wins; UNI falls to Michigan State
By Derek Martin,12 days ago
(KMAland) -- Drake and Omaha picked up victories, while Northern Iowa and Northwest Missouri State suffered setbacks during Friday's regional men's college basketball action. Drake defeated South Dakota 81-72 and Omaha topped Lindenwood 67-56, while Northern Iowa fell to Michigan State 106-72. Elsewhere, Northwest Missouri State dropped a 96-93 overtime...