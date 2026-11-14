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Front Street Projects Up for Approval: MAWBY Tasting Room, Nicolet Headquarters
12 days ago
After more than 50 years in Leelanau County, MAWBY is expanding to downtown Traverse City. Traverse City commissioners will vote Monday to approve a liquor license for a new MAWBY tasting room on the ground floor of the Bella Vita @302 building under construction at the former J&S Hamburg property. Another Front Street project is also on the agenda Monday, with commissioners to vote on approving the headquarters for Nicolet National Bank on East Front Street.