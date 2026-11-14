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KMAland Football (11/13): Rock Port, Worth County claim district titles; state runs end for Treynor, Syracuse, Johnson-Brock
By Derek Martin,12 days ago
(KMAland) -- Rock Port and Worth County captured Missouri 8-Man district championships, while Treynor, Ashland-Greenwood, Syracuse and Johnson-Brock saw their state championship hopes come to an end during a busy Friday of postseason football across KMAland. Find the full scoreboard and area results below. Iowa Class Class 1A State Semifinal:...
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