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Why Florida Is One of America’s Most Affordable and Popular Vacation Destinations
By Our Editorial Commitment,8 days ago
Florida draws well over a hundred million visitors in a typical year, and the reasons go far beyond theme parks and spring break. The state offers an unusual combination of beaches, nature, quirky attractions, and budget-friendly options that let travelers customize a trip to almost any price range. Here’s why so many families, couples, and solo adventurers keep coming back.
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