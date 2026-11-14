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Photo gallery of Romulus Summit Academy North vs No. 7 Monroe Jefferson in a D5 football regional
By Alexander Mulleramuller@medianewsgroup.com,12 days ago
One week after capturing its first-ever district championship, the Romulus Summit Academy North football team continued its run through the Division 5 state playoffs Friday night with a regional round matchup at Monroe Jefferson. Friday marked the second straight year that the two schools met in the football playoffs. Jefferson...