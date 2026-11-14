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Onwe Scores 21 as Men’s Basketball Cruises Past Worcester State in Coghlin Tournament Opener
11 days ago
WORCESTER -- Edison Onwe (San Antonio, TX) poured in a game-high 21 points to lead WPI to a 76-61 victory over Worcester State on Friday evening at Harrington Auditorium in the opening game of the 2026 Ted Coghlin Tournament. The Engineers improved to 2-0 on the season with their second straight win to open the 2026-27 campaign, while Worcester State slipped to 0-2. This is the ninth edition of the Ted Coghlin Tournament and the first to feature a classic format. The Crimson and Gray have captured six of the eight previous tournaments and now boast a 15-2 all-time record in the event. Framingham State and Husson are meeting in Friday's second game while Saturday's schedule features Worcester State taking on Husson at 1pm, followed by WPI squaring off with Framingham State at 3pm.