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You Can Sea Everything: State of the Ports
By Gavin Jackson,12 days ago
On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for November 14, 2026: we have a full episode dedicated to Gavin’s open seas maritime report (or GOSMAR) with SC Ports President and CEO Micah Mallace, who recently delivered his second state of the ports address as he enters his second year on the job leading the maritime agency; we have a one on one with Mallace; and more!
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