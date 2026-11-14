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Flags to fly at half-staff today in memory and respect of the Honorable George William “Bill” Whitehurst
By Carolynn Unger,12 days ago
RICHMOND, VA (Rocktown Now) — Governor Abigail Spanberger has issued a flag order for United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff today, Saturday, November 14, 2026. Governor Spanberger said that this is in in memory and respect of former U.S. Congressman Dr. George William Whitehurst, who...
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