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NC State Finishes Home Stand with 81-62 Win Over Troy
By Wolphpack,12 days ago
Unless there are factors of which we are unaware, such as injuries or disciplinary actions, I believe we saw the rotation tonight. The same five (McNeil, Evans, Edmead, Adams, Lubin) have started every game and the exhibitions, so that is in cement. And the first three off the bench will be the same pattern we see about everywhere, a guard (Hammond), a forward (Yalaho), and a big man (Wilkins). They were the only players even close to double digit minutes against an inferior opponent.