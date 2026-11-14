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Magic's Jalen Suggs: Logs 21 minutes in return
By RotoWire Staff,12 days ago
Suggs notched three points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes during Friday's 107-99 win over the Bucks. Suggs returned from an eight-game absence as a result of a knee injury, playing 21 minutes off the bench. Orlando is going to be very cautious when it comes to re-integrating Suggs, largely due to his lengthy injury history. He should be added in all leagues, although anyone rostering him should be prepared for a slow ramp-up.