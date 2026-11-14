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"It was really inspiring... That is Bam's superpower. …
By HoopsHype,12 days ago
Heat Central: Coach Spo shouts out Bam Adebayo for the hot 4th quarter start tonight with Giannis on the bench: "It was really inspiring... That is Bam's superpower. How he can connect a group. He was a force of competitive will on both ends of the court. He was quarterbacking everything for us defensively. We we're in a zone and he was getting everyone in the right spots.... His force of will is his superpower. You love to see him aggressive"