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Mavericks forward Santi Aldama addresses team's "unacceptable" loss against Timberwolves
By SportsDay Staff,12 days ago
The Dallas Mavericks didn't look like themselves in the team's 133-94 loss to the Timberwolves Thursday night. Against No. 1 defense in the NBA, the Mavericks shot a season-low 32% from the field. After the game, Cooper Flagg told The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis that the game reminded him of his rookie season and the team being disconnected.