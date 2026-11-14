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Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Corndog
By Andre Gonzales,11 days ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Corn Dog, a sweet, snuggly pup who has been waiting for a home since mid-September. Staff say Corn Dog is almost 2 years old and is a mixed breed, possibly part black mouth cur and part terrier. They call him a “Brazos Valley special” and “a sweet and gentle soul” who loves to lean in close.
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