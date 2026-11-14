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State Sen. Donna Campbell Introduces Bill That Would Grant Counties Limited Ability to Protect Water Resources
By Stephanie Johnson,12 days ago
Republican Sen. Donna Campbell, who represents Canyon Lake in Texas Senate District 25, filed legislation Nov. 12 that would give counties tools they need to protect sensitive water resources through local land-use and building standards. However under Senate Bill 339, introduced in the 90th Texas Legislature for 2027, those efforts...
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