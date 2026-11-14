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Habitat plans information session on Pelican Place townhomes
12 days ago
November 13, 2026 - Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside, in partnership with the St. Petersburg Housing Authority, will host an information session about Pelican Place Nov. 21 at its St. Pete Resource Center, at 1350 22nd Street S., from 10 a.m. to noon. According to a prepared statement, Pelican Place is "a new affordable townhome community coming to South St. Petersburg." At the event, attendees can view floor plans and community renderings, learn about Habitat's homeownership program and speak with Habitat team members.