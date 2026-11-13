undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Why EAH Housing moved into Oregon to buy 1K affordable units
By Leslie Shaver,10 days ago
EAH Housing has built a large presence in California and Hawaii with more than 25,000 affordable homes across 240 properties. Earlier this week, the San Rafael, California-based nonprofit owner, manager and developer expanded north by purchasing more than 1,000 affordable homes in the Portland area from Catholic Charities of Oregon, according to a press release.