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Telluride Bluegrass 2027 Lineup Leaks Early, Caamp and War on Drugs Join
By Ian Harper,11 days ago
Telluride Bluegrass Festival organizers have finalized the lineup for the 54th annual gathering, set for June 17-20, 2027, in Telluride, Colorado, and a handful of people got an early look before the rest of the world. Planet Bluegrass sent letters this month offering an advance peek at dates and performers to selected media members and past ticket buyers.