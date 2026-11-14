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Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s 87-83 comeback win at Maryland
By Grayson Miller,12 days ago
Analyzing Virginia’s rally from 11 down at the half to beat the Terrapins in its first true road game of the season. Three days after a 34-point rout of Bucknell, No. 6 Virginia went on the road for the first time this season, a Friday night trip to College Park for the second game of a four-game series with Maryland. It was the Cavaliers’ third game in six days and their fifth in 11. Maryland, 1-1 in Buzz Williams’ second season, had not played since an 86-74 loss to Georgetown last Saturday. DraftKings opened Virginia as a 6.5-point favorite, with the line moving to 5.5 by tip.