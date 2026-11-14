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Amari Allen helps No. 18 Alabama outlast pesky Seton Hall squad
12 days ago
Amari Allen posted 24 points and five assists, Aden Holloway scored 18 points and No. 18 Alabama fought past Seton Hall 82-76 on Friday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Cole Cloer added 12 points as the Crimson Tide (4-0) prevailed against their first power-conference opponent of the season. Alabama ended the first half on a 16-0 run and led by 13 with 3:38 to play before the Pirates (3-1) used a 10-0 stretch to make the Tide sweat the result.