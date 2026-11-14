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Conway football season ends with hard-fought playoff loss to Lugoff-Elgin
By Joe Wedra joe.wedra@myhorrynews.com,12 days ago
LUGOFF, S.C. — A remarkable turnaround season for the Conway Tigers ended on Friday night, Nov. 13, with a playoff loss to Lugoff-Elgin. The No. 7 Tigers (6-6) gave as much of a fight as they could bring on the road, but the No. 2 Demons (10-1) did just enough at home to squeak out a 28-24 victory and advance through the bracket in the South Carolina High School League Class 4A playoffs.
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