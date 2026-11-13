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Last-second FG sends Canon-McMillan past North Allegheny into 1st WPIAL title game
By Ed Troup,11 days ago
With just seconds left, the season on the brink and a first trip to a WPIAL football championship game in school history on the line, Canon-McMillan didn’t blink. With his eyes wide open, Big Macs coach Mike Evans sent senior kicker Rhys Maentz onto the field. Maentz, as he has done throughout his career as the Big Macs kicker, came through in a big way. In a moment he will never forget, Maentz hit the game winning 36-yard field goal to give No. 2 Canon-McMillan a 24-21 Class 6A semifinal victory over No. 3 North Allegheny on Friday night at AHN Field at Big Mac Stadium in Canonsburg.
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