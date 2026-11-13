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Salem’s Heaven and Earth Geothermal Loop Advances to Predevelopment Phase
By msonewsp,9 days ago
New funding and technical support from state and philanthropic sources will move Salem’s proposed downtown geothermal network into predevelopment planning work, tackling the financial and engineering tasks needed to bring clean, sustainable energy to downtown residents, businesses and institutions. Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Time: 3:00 PM. Location: St....