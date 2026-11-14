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BLOG: From Stretching to Savoring: Highlights of Windstar’s F&B Upgrades - David Yeskel
12 days ago
When Windstar’s three Star-class yachts were stretched during the pandemic, the focus naturally turned to the addition of 50 new suites - most with French balconies. But the upsizing also provided the space to create two new restaurants that served to elevate the line’s culinary program to previously-unreached heights, at times touching a luxury experience. Culinary highlights were many on my recent 10-day Star Breeze sailing through French Polynesia, as detailed by outlet, below.