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U.S. Attorney’s Office: Lynn Man Sentenced to 8-10 Years in Prison on Stabbing, Stalking, Other Charges
By msonewsp,11 days ago
SALEM – In Essex County Superior Court Thursday, Dioris Delossantos Medina, 43, of Lynn, was sentenced to 8-10 years in state prison to be followed by three years of probation on a total of nine indictments, the Office of Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announces. The charges stem from nearly two years of Delossantos Medina stalking a former girlfriend, which culminated in him stabbing her in the chest in Lynn on October 3, 2025.
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