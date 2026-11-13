undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How to Pitch in College Football 27 on Option Plays
By impossiblepheasant18,8 days ago
Home / Sports Games / College Football / How to Pitch in College Football 27 Option Plays. To pitch in College Football 27, call an option play with a pitch man, then press LB on Xbox, L1 on PlayStation, or Alt on PC keyboard while your quarterback has the ball. Tap the button for a quick pitch or hold it for a more accurate one. Finding the button takes five seconds. Getting the timing right is the hard part, and it’s the difference between a 30-yard gain and a fumble you’ll be seeing in your nightmares.