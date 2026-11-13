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Madden Difficulty Levels Explained From Rookie to All-Madden
By impossiblepheasant18,11 days ago
Home / Sports Games / Madden NFL / Madden Difficulty Levels Explained From Rookie to All-Madden. Madden difficulty levels are preset skill tiers that decide how sharp the CPU plays against you and how much help your own players get. In Madden NFL 27 there are four of them: Rookie, Pro, All-Pro and All-Madden. Pick the wrong one and you’ll either win 63-3 every week or throw pick-sixes into coverage that reads your mind. Here’s what we’re working with.